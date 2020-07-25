PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.97.

NYSE PTR opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.93. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $72.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

