Peterson Wealth Management Invests $547,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

