Peterson Wealth Management Buys 856 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.97. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

