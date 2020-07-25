PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

