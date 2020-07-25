PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PEP stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.