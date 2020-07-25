People Corp (CVE:PEO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for People’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get People alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.33. People has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.00. The company has a market cap of $646.00 million and a P/E ratio of -159.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.70 million.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.