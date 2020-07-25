PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Head to Head Analysis

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma N/A 0.21% 0.16% Immunovant N/A N/A N/A

78.3% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PDL BioPharma and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00

PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 6.14 -$70.41 million $0.28 10.54 Immunovant N/A N/A N/A ($1.54) -15.85

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL BioPharma. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Immunovant on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

