PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.74. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PBF Energy shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 92,159 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.