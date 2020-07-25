Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

PRTK stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

