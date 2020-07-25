Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Boosted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after acquiring an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 318,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 283,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

