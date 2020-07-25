Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. Purchases 1,352,125 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 1,352,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $3,366,791.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,280,865 shares in the company, valued at $33,069,353.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 45,671 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,342.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 204,064 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $408,128.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 90,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $195.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

