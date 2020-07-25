Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

