Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

