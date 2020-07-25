Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

