Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $267.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

