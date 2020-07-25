Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,463.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,371.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

