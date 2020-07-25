Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

