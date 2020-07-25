Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 364 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

