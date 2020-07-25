Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

