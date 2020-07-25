Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

