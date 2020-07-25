Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) vs. First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Oritani Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 15.80% 6.54% 0.77% Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and Oritani Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A Oritani Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Oritani Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Oritani Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Oritani Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.40 $10.37 million $1.03 8.53 Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.23 $52.06 million $1.18 15.76

Oritani Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oritani Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oritani Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.