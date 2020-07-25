Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.80. Option Care Health shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 66,370 shares traded.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

