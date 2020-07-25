Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.56. Opko Health shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 452,584 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,454.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 962,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 946,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Opko Health by 182.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,228,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 746,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

