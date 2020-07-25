Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Open Text worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 64.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of OTEX opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.72. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. Open Text’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

