Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Earnings Results

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Op Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 9,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $58,837.39. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh bought 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 50,179 shares of company stock worth $308,537 in the last 90 days.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

