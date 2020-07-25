OneMain (OMF) to Release Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMF opened at $25.20 on Friday. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

