ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.44-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.44-$3.68 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

