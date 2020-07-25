Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $927,257.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Omni has a total market cap of $927,257.00 and $39.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00017208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00494734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003173 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,006 coins and its circulating supply is 562,690 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

