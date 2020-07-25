Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 143,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.