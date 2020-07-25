Old Dominion Freight Line Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $190.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.