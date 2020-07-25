Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $16.74 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

