Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

