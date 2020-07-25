Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.