NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,358.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $3,810.39 on Friday. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,321.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR will post 202.16 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

