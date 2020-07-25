Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Novavax worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 14.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.50. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $151.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

