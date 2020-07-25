Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. lifted their price target on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.37.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $3,015,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 47.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 259.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

