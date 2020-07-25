Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$37.50 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$35.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.75.

TSE NPI opened at C$36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$36.79.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$667.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$647.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.9191459 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

