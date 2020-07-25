Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases Shares of 5,540 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

