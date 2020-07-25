Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 18,500 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 962,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Opko Health by 182.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,228,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 746,610 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.30 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,454.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.