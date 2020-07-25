Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $222,000 Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

