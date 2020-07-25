Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $208,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

D opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

