Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

