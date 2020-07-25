Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $443,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.