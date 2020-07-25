Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys New Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $207.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.63 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

