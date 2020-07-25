Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 7,607 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 651,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

MRK stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

