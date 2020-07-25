Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Lowered by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,982 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.61% of Nordstrom worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

JWN stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

