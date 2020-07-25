Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $15.06 on Friday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 127,431 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $34,848,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

