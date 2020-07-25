Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Nidec has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.