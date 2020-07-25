Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $109,968,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

