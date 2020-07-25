Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.